Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 12,795.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,962,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $4,640,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $3,727,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,791,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,713,000 after purchasing an additional 603,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $152.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $73,364.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 868,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,142.40. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $428,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,907,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,387.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,881 shares of company stock worth $1,572,520. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FIGS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.