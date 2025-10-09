Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF $TMFC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMFC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

BATS TMFC opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.14. Motley Fool 100 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81.

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

