Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF $IBTG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,463,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 73,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.90 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.0744 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

