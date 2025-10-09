Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 14,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 56.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $193.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.40. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.18 and a fifty-two week high of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.08. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $190.50.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

