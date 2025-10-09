Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,006,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 78,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of LUMN opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 518,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,220. This represents a 8.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

