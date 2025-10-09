Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $355,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.5% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 135.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.5%

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPC

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.