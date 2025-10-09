Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

