Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 6,192.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 57.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 600.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

