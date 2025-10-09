Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Saia alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in Saia by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Saia stock opened at $322.39 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Saia from $345.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.