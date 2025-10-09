Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 408.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,913,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,183,000 after buying an additional 363,681 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,723,000 after acquiring an additional 234,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 353,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

ADC opened at $70.52 on Thursday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 432.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $249,182.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 638,688 shares in the company, valued at $45,110,533.44. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,588 shares of company stock valued at $830,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

