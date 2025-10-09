Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 315.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HODL opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $35.76.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

