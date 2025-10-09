Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 5,866 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $OLMA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8%

OLMA stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $736.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 744,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,198,686.20. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,841 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.