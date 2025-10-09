Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 629 Shares of JOYY Inc. $YY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 5,718.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 7.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 33.0% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 29.5% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 34.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

