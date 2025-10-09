Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 321.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $120.55 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.