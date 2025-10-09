Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 347.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 169.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,018,000 after buying an additional 2,737,728 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after buying an additional 85,761 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 22.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,969,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 362,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the first quarter worth about $19,787,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrodinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.74. Schrodinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. Schrodinger’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

