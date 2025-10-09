Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 181.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,120,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 731.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,032,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,404 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 597,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 197,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $4,443,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of SAND stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $51.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.