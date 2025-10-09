Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April $APRJ

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APRJ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BATS APRJ opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Dividend Announcement

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.