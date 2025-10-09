Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UiPath alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 5.2%

PATH opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 66,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $999,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 690,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,785. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 736,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,965,055.56. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,692,334 shares of company stock worth $21,619,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.