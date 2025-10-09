Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,837,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 97,086 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 176.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 864.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 90,327 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 59.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.42.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.94. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $136.38.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

