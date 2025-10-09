Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 16.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

