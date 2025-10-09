Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Tenaris S.A. $TS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 4,369.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,026 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $40.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.