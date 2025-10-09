Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,538,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,549.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 243,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 228,338 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 583,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after buying an additional 163,147 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,001,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 117,087 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

