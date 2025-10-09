Five Oceans Advisors Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $13,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,973,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,464,363. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $191.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

