Floyd Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Floyd Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $258.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.55.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

