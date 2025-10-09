Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Sell (D) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The firm had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 141,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.