FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $3.80) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTC Solar stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of FTC Solar worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

