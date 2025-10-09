Galaxy Digital’s (GLXY) Hold (C-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLXY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galaxy Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ GLXY opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $9,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 198,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,414.24. This represents a 63.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $994,323.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,540.99. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,333 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,323 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Galaxy Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,699,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.