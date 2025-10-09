Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $GNTY Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 57,540.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, EVP William Travis Brown sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $34,297.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 615 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.70. This represents a 53.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.9%

GNTY opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $553.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

