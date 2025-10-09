HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Stock Holdings Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 232.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7,983.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HealthEquity by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after buying an additional 580,988 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Shares of HQY opened at $92.09 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

