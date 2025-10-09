Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:KAPR opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

