Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 71,414 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,418.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,799,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after buying an additional 1,728,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,766,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after buying an additional 259,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $5,118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1,067.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 135,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,706,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after buying an additional 128,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.83.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $415.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.290 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

