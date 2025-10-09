iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF $XVV Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:XVV opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

