JPMorgan International Growth ETF $JIG Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000.

NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $284.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.97. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

