Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 892 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total value of $13,934,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.