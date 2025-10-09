Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 642.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,450. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $32,363,618. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

KYMR opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.26. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 616.03%.The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

