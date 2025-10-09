LeConte Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,691 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $258.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

