MannKind Corporation $MNKD Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 14.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 670,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 68.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

MannKind stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.08. MannKind Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.82 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $250,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,949.42. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

