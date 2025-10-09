Meridian Financial LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Meridian Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Meridian Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

AAPL opened at $258.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.55. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

