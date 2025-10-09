Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2%

MSFT stock opened at $524.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.46.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.47.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

