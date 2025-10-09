National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $90.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $75.03 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $82.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $70.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 117.57%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.