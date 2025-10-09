Neogen Corporation $NEOG Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Neogen were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Neogen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Neogen by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Neogen by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.90. Neogen Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEOG

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.