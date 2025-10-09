NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1,107.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.61. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

