Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3750.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

