NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is NovaPoint Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total value of $13,934,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

