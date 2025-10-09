NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $13,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,973,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,464,363. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

