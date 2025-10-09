NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

