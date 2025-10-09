NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.26.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.