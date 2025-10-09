NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. New Street Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total value of $13,934,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

