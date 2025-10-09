NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cresta Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 18,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 41,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 53,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

