NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 7.2% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.26.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average is $149.57. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,647,161. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

